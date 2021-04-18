The town council in Delaware's Bethany Beach has voted to ban beachgoers from digging large holes in the sand.
Citing safety, council members passed the new ordinance on Friday, banning holes larger than 1 foot deep and 2 feet wide, the Associated Press reports. Bethany Beach is located between Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and Ocean City, Maryland.
Large holes in the sand are a danger to beachgoers, rescuers and wildlife.
In 2017, a Texas woman vacationing with her family in Ocean City died after falling in a hole dug on the beach. Ashley O'Connor, authorities say, was walking on the beach and apparently fell in the hole during the night. It collapsed around her and she was smothered, her body found the next morning.
Holes on the beach also pose a hazard to ocean rescuers, who must navigate quickly to save lives.
In addition to the danger they pose to humans, holes in the sand can be deadly to sea turtle nestlings, who may get trapped when they hatch. Sea turtle nesting season along the Outer Banks of North Carolina runs from May through August.
The Bethany Beach ordinance allows for fines of $50 to $100.
