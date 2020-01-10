Freshman state Del. Dan Helmer, who represents western sections of Fairfax and Prince William counties, has proposed legislation to block the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor gun range at its headquarters.
The Associated Press reports that Helmer is pushing for a ban on indoor shooting ranges at offices where there are more than 50 employees. That would include a shooting range at the NRA headquarters in Fairfax.
The NRA told the AP "such legislation would hurt larger sporting goods and gun stores that have shooting ranges."
As a Democrat this bill is divisive and partisan that also does nothing to stop gun violence. We should respect law-abiding citizens gun rights, while finding innovative solutions to prevent gun violence and mass shootings..
