The surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is noticeably waning in Northern Virginia and the rest of the state, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Average new daily cases reported in Northern Virginia are down about 12% in the past week, to a seven-day average of 413, although that is still more than double the average on Oct. 1, 2020, before any vaccine was available.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases has fallen 14% in the past week and 23% in the past two weeks to 2,780.4. That's the lowest level since late August but still over 2 1/2 times the level on this date in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have declined 9.9% in the past week, to 1,898 patients as of Friday. Just 10 days ago, on Sept. 21, 2,211 patients were being treated. Like cases, however, hospitalizations remain high, and Mary Washington Hospital Center is at capacity because of the surge of COVID-19 patients and is delaying some surgeries. Hospitalizations fell as low as 195 in early July.

Sentara has begun releasing COVID-19 patient data for its hospitals across Virginia, including Sentara Northern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Woodbridge. That facility reported 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, representing 12% of all inpatients but down from over 30 COVID-19 patients in early September.

Reported deaths related to the summer surge of the Delta variant continue to rise, as deaths are a lagging indicator. The state reported 295 new COVID-related deaths this week, the most since the week ending March 12. Of those, 20 were in Northern Virginia, the most in the region since the week ending April 9: six in Prince William County, four in Alexandria, three in Loudoun County, two apiece in Arlington County, Fairfax County and the city of Manassas, and one in Fairfax City.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases remains below that in all four other regions of Virginia, which all have fewer residents, although cases are trending downward in all regions:

Southwest: 695, down from 822 last Friday

Eastern: 596, down from 732 last Friday

Northwest: 576, down from 681 last Friday

Central: 498, down from 533 last Friday

Meanwhile, updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show three new outbreaks in progress in Northern Virginia:

Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home in Fairfax County, 22 positive cases, reported Sept. 13

Manor Care Health Services, a nursing home in Arlington, between two and four cases and between one and four deaths, reported Sept. 21.

Goodwin House, an assisted-living facility in Alexandria, between two and four positive cases, reported Sept. 20.

One other previously reported outbreak in Fairfax remains in progress: Harmony at Spring Hill, nine confirmed cases and between one and four deaths (both numbers the same as last week).

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections show that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 25, 7,663 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 26 deaths. Statewide, 27,300 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 440,000 overall cases reported in that time.

The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 7.9 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 7.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The pace of vaccinations statewide has continued to decline and is at an average of 12,248 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. Vaccinations were as low as 11,000 a day in early July but had been as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Thursday, over 10.57 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 71.8% of the adult population and 60.3% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

As case rates have fallen over the past two weeks, so have average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia. Rates below 5% generally indicate the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Oct. 1)

Northern Virginia: 2,896 new cases (down from 3,293 prior week); 20 new deaths (up from 10 prior week)

Statewide: 19,463 new cases (down from 22,668 prior week), 295 new deaths (up from 269 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 197,905 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 145,817 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 212,704 cases, 2,486 deaths

Statewide: 869,328 cases, 12,806 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.32 million PCR diagnostic tests (12.85 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 88 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Three new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Oct. 1)

Hospitalizations: 1,898 (down from 2,106 on Sept. 24)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 512 (down from 557 on Sept. 24)

Patients Discharged: 68,609 (2,238 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.