Tim Demeria, the longest-serving member of the Manassas City School Board, will relinquish his seat after 15 years to run for city’s commissioner of the revenue position in November.
Republican Douglas Waldron has held the commissioner of revenue position since 2014, but he couldn’t be reached for comment about whether he’ll seek- re-election.
A Democrat, Demeria says the change is necessary after 15 years on the school board, during which the city school system grew enrollment and took on changing needs with a more ethnically and socioeconomically diverse student body.
Professionally, Demeria calls himself “The Sodfather,” running a 150-acre sod farm in Centreville. But he says his passion has been his work on the school board. Next week, the board is expected to announce a return for most students to some in-person learning in March. Both of his daughters were educated in the school division and one currently teaches at George Round Elementary School.
“Being on the school board has really been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Demeria said. “Change is not always a bad thing … and I want to continue to serve the city and take on new responsibilities.”
As he plans to step away from farming, though, he says his hope is to serve the city through something that requires more regular hours. As for the office, Demeria said he’s been disappointed to discover how few people know about the commissioner of the revenue and how they can obtain tax relief. The commissioner’s office handles property assessments in the city (as well as any subsequent disputes), while also providing assistance to residents in navigating state tax filings.
Before taking the post, Waldron worked as a residential real estate appraiser for over 30 years.
Demeria says the office is important in how it can be a resource to residents, but that more people need to know about it.
“The citizens should know not only that we have a commissioner of the revenue, but who the commissioner is,” Demeria said. “Anything dealing with taxes, you have to get it right.”
