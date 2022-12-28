A local mental health worker will seek to give Democrats the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of Supervisors for the first time in more than 30 years.
Kerensa Sumers is running for the recently vacated seat in the Feb. 21 special election.
The seat was vacated after the Dec. 16 resignation of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland, who was first elected in 2011.
Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
Sumers, who has a bachelors in philosophy from Mary Washington University and a masters in public policy and public administration from Liberty University, is a support coordinator in Loudoun County’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services. She provides case management for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Sumers worked for Prince William County’s Department of Community Services for nine years and says the county needs to improve employee retention. She advocated for better pay and more opportunities for career growth.
“As it stands, there aren’t very many opportunities for career advancement,” she said.
Asked about the data center industry’s trajectory in the county, Sumers favored keeping projects within the existing Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district. The district, which is 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles, is being studied by a consultant for possible expansion.
“I don’t think they belong in the rural crescent,” Sumers said.
Considering the future of development, Sumers said the county needs to focus on affordable housing and reducing carbon emissions. She said it’s important to have “smart growth” rather than “just haphazard” development.
“I do think if we’re going to grow it needs to be very planned,” she said. “It needs to be very strategic.”
Sumers was in favor of allowing some public utilities into rural areas, which she felt landowners support.
“I think what a lot of people are not OK with is decimating our green spaces,” she said.
Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. The party last held a majority from 1988 to 1992.
Democrats have faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the county’s rural area and the data center industry, particularly the PW Digital Gateway.
Sumers, a native of Fauquier County, lives in the Sudley Springs area, which is near the northeast boundary of the digital gateway.
Although Democrats have faced criticism for the board’s direction, Sumers feels she can shake things up in the district.
“I can bring some new ideas and a fresh perspective,” she said. “I’m very determined so I tend to get a lot done.”
The last Democrat to hold the Gainesville District seat was Robert Cole, who served from 1988 to 1992 before losing re-election to independent Bobby McManus.
Democrat Danny Funderburk unsuccessfully sought to oust Candland in 2019, losing by 2,762 votes.
County Republicans will select their nominee between former Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite and Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir on Jan. 2.
Sumers criticized Weir and Satterwhite for amplifying their criticisms of the current board in their campaigns.
“The other two people are just focused on everything they’re against,” she said. “I don’t envision that they’ll have any new ideas or ways that we can change things.”
Whoever wins the special election will have to run in the 2023 general election, when all eight seats of the Board of County Supervisors are up for grabs.
(2) comments
That's all we need. ANOTHER democrat on the board. Being the current trend for Northern Virginia...eventually it will happen, but hopefully not yet..
Well, Candland and Lawson are RINOs and cashed in big time. She couldn't do any worse than these 2 Jackels.
