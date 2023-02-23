A new Democrat is taking the decadeslong challenge of trying to win the Coles District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Idris O’Connor, 27, has filed paperwork to run for the seat in this year’s election. He is so far the only candidate for the district.
“I always wanted to serve my community,” he said. “I was taught to give back because others have given to me.”
The Coles District is the most central in the county, primarily between Bull Run, Broad Run and the city of Manassas, with a portion along Dumfries and Hoadly roads.
The seat is currently held by Republican Yesli Vega and has been controlled by Republicans since 1988.
O’Connor spent his early years in the Bronx, N.Y., before moving to Prince William in 2004. He now lives in the Dale City area. His first run at elected office was in the 2021 four-way primary for the Democratic nomination in the old 31st House of Delegates District, home to incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman. O’Connor finished a distant third with 354 of the 5,955 votes, or 5.9%.
A student majoring in government and international politics at George Mason University, he decided to run for the Board of Supervisors after seeing the growing need for affordable housing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses.
O’Connor said a top issue for the county is affordable housing, which he said could be tackled through an ordinance and developers willing to build units that will be available below the market rate.
He also supported funding to provide services to those who were recently evicted or are behind on their mortgage or rent payments.
The hot-button topic for the board, which will likely define the campaign in all districts, is data centers. In the past two years, the industry has exploded in Prince William, putting it on track to overtake Loudoun County as the global leader in the business.
O’Connor said the facilities should come with environmental studies and not be near residential areas, schools or cultural sites.
“We have to be responsible when we decide about land-use policy,” he said.
O’Connor also advocated for more funding toward special education programs, expanded mental health services and collective bargaining for county employees.
The last Democrat to hold the seat was G. Richard Pfitzner, who was in office from 1979 to 1988.
Vega, who unsuccessfully sought the 7th Congressional District seat in 2022, has not announced her plans for the election. She had not filed any paperwork with the Department of Elections as of Tuesday.
Vega, a deputy with the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, was elected in 2019 after longtime Republican Supervisor Marty Nohe instead sought the GOP nomination for board chair. She won with 56% of the vote over Democrat Raheel Sheikh, now the Occoquan District representative on the Planning Commission.
Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. Democrats had last held a majority from 1988 to 1992.
However, the board majority has faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the county’s rural area and the data center industry, particularly the PW Digital Gateway. All five of the board’s Democrats are running for reelection, and four already have challengers.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
