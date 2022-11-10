Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night.
With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes to win her second term. Newcomer Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna, a Northern Virginia labor organizer, was second with 4,825 votes, and incumbent Democrat Ralph Smith took the last of three open seats with 4,699 votes.
Republican Lynn Forkell Greene, an incumbent who won her seat in a functionally unopposed special election last year, just missed the cut with 4,523 votes.
Along with the mayor’s post, Democrats will control five of the city’s six council seats when Vasquez Luna, a native of El Salvador, is sworn in as the city’s first Hispanic councilwoman. Coates Ellis will be the lone remaining Republican.
“Huge Thank you to God, ALL voters, volunteers and our campaign manager Doctor Reverend Kenneth Nixon!” Vassquez Luna wrote on Facebook after the votes came in.
Democrat Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev, a teacher at Osbourn High School, came fifth in voting with 4,435 votes. Republican airline pilot Rick Bookwalter finished sixth with 4,269 votes.
The election will expand the Democratic advantage once again after the city tipped to Democrats in 2018 and, so far, has not looked back. That year, Democrats won their first council majority in the body’s history, and two years later took the mayor’s post for the first time when Michelle Davis-Younger beat Coates Ellis to replace three-term Republican Hal Parrish. On Tuesday night, Rep. Jennifer Wexton once again carried the majority of the city’s congressional votes as she won re-election in the 10th District.
Earlier in the year, Coates Ellis made a run to be the Republican nominee to challenge Wexton for the congressional seat but lost in a firehouse primary to Republican Hung Cao.
“I was surprised actually. I was surprised. I thought we’d have more wins on the Republican side, you never know with elections how it’s really going to turn out. The [Republican] slates worked really hard, but this is a midterm, the turnout was lower,” Coates Ellis told InsideNoVa.
Coates Ellis said she’ll continue to focus on lowering the city’s real estate and personal property taxes, something she hears about from residents regularly. But, she said, it will be an uphill battle as the lone Republican on the council.
“I have learned that my heart belongs to the city, and I can work with everyone on council. If I feel like I really need to bounce some ideas off, I will call them, they will pick up the phone. We have learned to work well together,” she said. “I’m not really a bomb-thrower, I’m more of a, ‘Figure this out, let’s see what we can get done.’”
