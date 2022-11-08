Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night.
With all but the city’s provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes. Newcomer Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna, a Northern Virginia labor organizer, was second with 4,825 votes, and incumbent Democrat Ralph Smith took the last of three open seats with 4,699 votes.
Republican Lynn Forkell Greene, an incumbent who won her seat in a functionally unopposed special election last year, just missed the cut with 4,523 votes.
Along with the mayor’s post, Democrats will control five of the city’s six council seats when Vasquez Luna, a native of El Salvador, is sworn in as the city’s first Hispanic woman. Coates Ellis will be the lone remaining Republican.
Democrat Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev, a teacher at Osbourn High School, came fifth in voting with 4,435 votes. Republican airline pilot Rick Bookwalter finished sixth with 4,269 votes.
