Change is coming to Manassas, Democrats say, after first-term City Councilperson Michelle Davis-Younger was elected the first Democratic mayor of the city Tuesday.
Her opponent, Theresa Coates Ellis, will return to city council, where she will be the lone remaining Republican on the six-member body. Democratic challenger Tom Osina edged Republican incumbent Ian Lovejoy for third place in the council vote tally behind Democratic Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and Councilmember Mark Wolfe.
At her election party at 2 Silos Brewing Company Tuesday night, an emotional Davis-Younger talked about improving relationships with other stakeholders in the city, but otherwise offered few clues about her top priorities.
“Change needed to be made, and they’re trusting me to do it. I cannot wait to get to work,” she said.
With all of the city's seven precincts reporting, Davis-Younger had 7,903 votes, or 51.2%, while Ellis had 7,514 votes, or 48.7%. Ellis won the in-person Election Day voting, but Davis-Younger received 1,300 more early votes.
Absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive before noon on Friday will be counted, and vote totals will be updated Friday. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Manassas had just 541 absentee ballots outstanding as of Wednesday.
The newcomer Osina, who finished with 6,736 votes and beat Lovejoy by 174 votes for the third slot on council, said much of what the council prioritizes next year will be dictated by the city’s financial position. So far, the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s tax revenues is unknown, but City Manager Patrick Pate will have a clearer picture when the budget process begins early next year.
But Osina, the treasurer of the Georgetown South Community Council, said he’s eager to try to strengthen the city government’s connection with homeowners’ associations such as his, and work with them to make sure they benefit from any new development in the city.
“I want to make sure that [new developments] enhance our community and we reduce, as much as we can, any negative impacts they have on our existing city and neighborhoods,” Osina said.
Lastly, he pointed to the city’s school system, saying that he wants to build stronger relationships between the school board and the city council. The city’s financial outlook will have a significant impact on how much the council ultimately allocates to the school division and the long-running funding needs for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
But Osina said he was cautious about promising any new spending.
“I’m looking forward to having some appropriate conversations with the school board to find out what their challenges are now under COVID and what the city might have to address in next year’s budget.” Osina said. “When approaching finances, I tend to be conservative … Right now we need to get an idea of where we are financially… I think our biggest challenge in Manassas, first of all, is just maintaining what we have at this point.”
Sebesky, the top vote recipient in the council race, said the conversation with the school board and school system leadership needs to extend beyond budgeting.
“We need to have more dialogue with them, not just having the one meeting a year where we review the budget, but really having a dialogue so that we can make our [capital improvement plans] and priorities between both groups closer.”
Sebesky also indicated that she wants to prioritize fully funding the needs of the city’s fire and rescue department, but that without a better understanding of the city’s revenue picture, nothing is guaranteed.
“We still don’t really know what that looks like yet. I’m told by the city manager that we’ll have a better idea in January, and then we can start to discuss some of these priorities,” she said.
On Wednesday, Lovejoy said he was proud of the race he ran and that his losing margin was slim, given that Virginia voted by significant margins for the Democratic party at the federal level.
The city itself has steadily shifted blue for years, but Lovejoy, who runs a hiring and event planning business, said he doesn’t know what his political future holds. Overall, he said, Manassas and Virginia voters may come back around to Republicans once they’ve had some time to experience Democratic governance. Last year, Lovejoy lost to Democrat Lee Carter in a race for the 50th District House of Delegates seat by about 1,300 votes.
Davis-Younger will replace Republican Hal Parrish II as mayor. Parrish decided not to seek re-election this year.
Manassas and PWC both are getting much worse. Get ready for even higher crime, worse education and higher taxes. Get out while you can, if you can.
More fearmongering, if you get out get off our local news.
Here's to hoping that Mr. Osina can encourage the new members of the Council to take a look at the climbing property tax rates and encourage everyone to take a pause on raising them anymore. It's a very regressive tax and hits each and everyone who lives here. It's time to slow down and not go any higher.
Osina is very fiscally conservative he will definitely be a voice to reduce property taxes.
