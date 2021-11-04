Two new faces will be representing Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates next year, as first-time candidates Michelle Maldonado and Briana Sewell retained Democratic control of their seats Tuesday night.
Their victories assured that Democrats would again win all eight House seats that include at least portions of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Democrats seized control of the seats in 2017 and were all re-elected in 2019.
The two newcomers have very different backgrounds. In the 51st District, Sewell will replace Del. Hala Ayala, who on Tuesday night lost her bid to Republican Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor as the GOP swept all three statewide offices.
A Prince William native, Sewell has been a political operative for some time, first working as the Prince William district director for U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-11th), then serving as the political director for the Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy and currently working as chief of staff for Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler. Ayala endorsed Sewell’s candidacy immediately after she announced.
Sewell and Republican Tim Cox were in a tight race as results from election day voting were reported Tuesday night until early and mail-in votes were reported about 11 p.m. Sewell wound up with 53% of the vote, winning by about 2,400 votes.
The district stretches from Lake Ridge westward across the middle of the county to portions of Bristow and Nokesville. Republican Rich Anderson held the seat for four terms until he was ousted by Ayala in 2017. Anderson is now chair of the state Republican Party.
Wheeler told InsideNoVa early Wednesday morning that Sewell will represent the county well in Richmond. “Her decisive win is a reflection of her support in the community. She is one of Prince William County’s own, born and raised here.”
On Twitter, Sewell told supporters, “My sincere gratitude for everyone’s hard work and investment in this race. I am so honored to serve as delegate for the district that has raised me.”
Meanwhile, in the Manassas-based 50th District, Maldonado entered elected politics much later in life. Originally from Massachusetts, she spent most of her career in various leadership and educational consulting roles before founding a leadership training firm, Lucensia.
Far from the party’s heir apparent for her seat, Maldonado had to unseat controversial incumbent Del. Lee Carter in a tight primary to win the Democratic nomination in June. She then topped Republican dentist Steve Pleickhardt on Tuesday with about 54% of the vote and strong advantages in both Manassas and Prince William, where the district stretches to Linton Hall and other neighborhoods west of Manassas.
“I started this campaign talking about how it’s time to heal our communities and our commonwealth, and the voters spoke in agreement,” Maldonado said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “‘One community, one commonwealth’ is more than just a slogan; it’s a vision of where we can take our great state if we work together to take on the big issues that Virginia’s working families face.”
During her race, Maldonado spoke a number of times about improving the area’s infrastructure and maximizing the Virginia Railway Express’ benefit to Manassas with increased service and other upgrades.
In 2019, Gov. Ralph Northam announced his plan to drastically increase VRE frequency and add bidirectional service over the next decade. Since then, a number of major financial commitments have been made to the project, but Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has not said whether he backs the plan.
In the minority
Both first-term delegates will probably have to learn the ropes in Richmond from the minority; Republicans appeared to win 52 of the 100 seats Tuesday, although mail-in votes will be accepted until Nov. 5. If the margin stands, the GOP would regain control of the House after two years of Democratic control, even though all the Prince William Democrats retained their seats.
It’s possible that all House members will have to run for their seats next year with different electorates. Because of delays in Census data reporting, this year’s elections were held with maps drawn after the 2010 Census. A lawsuit arguing that another election will need to be held when the new maps are finalized is currently before a three-judge panel in federal court. Regardless, districts will be redrawn before the 2023 House election.
Democratic Del. Danica Roem, who was elected Tuesday to a third term representing the 13th District – which borders both Sewell’s and Maldonado’s districts – offered advice to any new delegate: get out in the community to help constituents and get to know colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“You’re much more likely to be successful with your legislation if you have personal relationships with the people who vote on them,” Roem told InsideNoVa.
As for the prospect of serving in a House minority with a Republican governor, Roem said she had to learn in her first term how to work with Republicans to get things done. But, she added, Democrats – who still control the state Senate – would not compromise on certain things, including the state’s laws to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ students in schools and allowing transgender students access to facilities that correspond with their gender.
“As far as I’m concerned, there will be some things that we do not touch … Medicaid expansion is here to stay. Voting rights protection is here to stay. We will not be gutting any of the nondiscrimination policies we passed,” Roem said. “I’m willing to talk about what we can do regarding making regressive taxes more progressive. … But if it comes to singling out and stigmatizing trans kids, absolutely not, unacceptable.”
