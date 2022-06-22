Democrats know which three candidates they’ll have on the ballot come November for the Manassas City Council after Tuesday night’s primary.
Council member Ralph Smith, Sonia Vasquez Luna and Dheeraj Jagadev will compete for three open seats after securing the most votes in the Democratic primary this week. Republicans Lynn Forkell Greene and Theresa Coates Ellis will run for re-election along with Smith, meaning five candidates in total will compete for the three seats.
On Tuesday, Vasquez Luna won the most votes with 747, Smith came second with 722, and Jagadev secured the last slot on the general election ballot with 608. Robert Keller missed out with 447 votes.
Vasquez Luna, a labor organizer who emigrated to Northern Virginia from El Salvador, would become the first Latina woman to sit on the City Council at a time when many residents are calling for better communications services from the city for Spanish-speaking residents. She currently serves on the board of NoVa Labor, the region’s AFL-CIO chapter, as well as the board for the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement.
A Manassas resident for more than a decade, Jagadev is a Manassas City Public Schools teacher who also serves on the city’s Planning Commission. He graduated from Unity Reed High School just outside the city limits in Prince William County.
Smith, meanwhile, was appointed to the council in 2019 and won re-election in 2020. He has served as the president of the Prince WIlliam Branch of the NAACP and on the board of directors for the American Red Cross.
Democrats hold a 4-2 majority on the City Council with Democrat Michelle Davis-Younger in the mayor’s seat as well. But Coates-Ellis and Forkell Greene will also be on the general election ballot seeking re-election.
Republicans did not hold a primary for the City Council this year.
(1) comment
So the democrats have a open communist, a guy who’s name you can’t pronounce in the English language, and a racialist from the naacp running, while the republicans can’t even field three candidates. A fitting end to a once great society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.