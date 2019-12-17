Visibility continues to decline across the D.C. metro area this afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory.
The weather service in Sterling says "travel very difficult."
"If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," forecasters said.
The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. A cold front will clear the fog out late today.
