Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws.
The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states in today’s general election.
The department has regularly monitored elections around the country since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are the only locations announced in Virginia. Nearby Prince George’s County, Md., will also be monitored.
The announcement does not say how the jurisdictions are selected. It’s unclear if the recent indictment of former Prince William County Registrar Michele White for corruption played a role in the county’s selection.
(2) comments
That's nice.
And starting tomorrow, the people The People elect will start monitoring the Department of Justice. Finally.
Hopefully, they do more than monitor the DOJ. The leadership needs to be removed from power and prosecuted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.