A Fairfax County jury found that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp each defamed the other and awarded both parties monetary damages following a six-week trial that was watched around the world.

The five-man, two-woman jury found that an op-ed written by Heard and published in the Washington Post in 2018 defamed Depp on all three statements that Depp claimed were false and published with actual malice. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

The jury also found for Heard on one of the three counts of defamation she claimed in her countersuit, based on statements made by Depp's then-attorneys, and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages. The net effect is that Heard will owe Depp $8.35 million, although the verdicts are likely to be appealed.

As the verdicts were read by the court clerk, cheers and chants of "Johnny, Johnny" could be heard coming from outside the courtroom, where hundreds of onlookers -- mostly Depp fans -- have gathered every day of the trial.

The verdicts were read after a brief delay because when Judge Penney Azcarate initially reviewed the verdict forms in court, she found that at least one of the forms did not include damages. The jury was sent back to deliberate further and complete the forms correctly but returned within about 15 minutes.

Depp, who was seeking $50 million, filed a lawsuit shortly after the 2018 op-ed piece in which Heard stated she was a victim of domestic abuse, which Depp claims had serious negative consequences for his acting career. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by stating her allegations were false and a hoax.

Depp was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read. He appeared at a concert in England over the weekend. Heard was in the courtroom.

The jury had deliberated for more than 12 hours over three days before alerting the judge it had reached its verdict. Deliberations began Friday afternoon, continued all day Tuesday, and wrapped up shortly after a lunch break Wednesday.

The verdict was read in a packed Fairfax courtroom that for six weeks was the center of international attention as the trial played out on live television, broadcast by Court TV. Outside every day of the trial, individuals lined up daily for a coveted courtroom seat.

The jury had much to wade through after listening to testimony from both actors, who were married for 15 months and divorced in 2016. A long list of witnesses, including family members, former neighbors, police, mental health professionals, TMZ press, and actors and executives in the entertainment field testified.

Much of the testimony revolved around graphic, detailed accounts of emotional, physical and sexual abuse as well as drug and alcohol use by Depp throughout the couple's relationship. Heard recounted abuse at the hands of Depp; Depp recounted abuse at the hands of Heard.

On Friday, Camille Vasquez, an attorney for Depp, began closing arguments by stating that exactly seven years earlier, Heard, accompanied by her publicist, filed for a restraining order against Depp, which began the ugly, public feud between the two.

And that, "in doing so, ruined his life. We ask you to give his life back. At stake is a man's good name and life. The life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime," Vasquez said.

Additionally, Heard "tipped off the press" before filing her restraining order to ensure public attention, Vasquez claimed. "There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard," Vasquez said.

The attorney reminded the jury of a psychologist who testified that Heard has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. "These are disorders that are based in anger," Vasquez said, adding Heard's fear of Depp abandoning her was the basis for problems in their relationship.

"She didn't just want a divorce. She wanted to ruin him," Vasquez said.

Benjamin Chew, another Depp attorney, said, "This case has never been about money, nor has it been about punishing Ms. Heard. It is about Mr. Depp's reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived the last six years."

During his closing arguments, Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, went on the offensive, noting that "If Amber Heard was abused by Johnny Depp even one time, she wins."

In one of the most highly publicized celebrity trials since that of O.J. Simpson, Heard's legal team underscored that Heard did not write the 2018 op-ed piece about domestic abuse that ran in the Washington Post. The ACLU scripted the first draft with a motive to help craft legislation to better protect domestic abuse victims. The ACLU also wrote the headline, which was not approved by Heard before it was published, Rottenborn said.

Although Heard tweeted a copy of the link to the article from the Washington Post on her personal Twitter page, there was no additional content added by Heard after its publication, her lawyer added, and no reference to Depp in the article.

Possessive jealousy, suspicion of adultery, childhood abuse and repeated cycles of drug and alcohol use was at the root of the problems in the couple's marriage, Rottenborn told the jury.

"Under the First Amendment, the statements [in the article] have to be false in order for Mr. Depp to win," Rottenborn said. Depp and his lawyers repeatedly stated that Heard's claims of domestic abuse throughout their relationship were false while Heard maintained unequivocally that they are true, providing multiple still photographs of physical marks on her face and body and videos of an out-of-control Depp.

Rottenborn stated, "The message Mr. Depp is asking you to send is that domestic abuse cannot be talked about and that if you seek help for it, you are crazy. That is what they're trying to make you an accomplice to," he told the jury.

"This was a campaign of global humiliation," to silence Heard. "This whole case is about blaming Amber Heard for things she didn't do, but that's what Mr. Depp does," Rottenborn said. He further stated that Depp has not taken accountability for his actions and has a pattern of suing or firing individuals throughout his career to deflect blame for his behavior.

"Any damage to Mr. Depp's career is self-caused. Tell him to move on with his life, and allow Amber to move on with her's. Stand up for freedom of speech."

Elaine Bredehoft, a second Heard attorney, told the jury that this case has "consumed" her client and that Heard has received death threats and her child, just over one-year-old, has been the target of harassment.

Azcarate has ordered the jurors' names be sealed for one year after conclusion of the trial.

InsideNoVa freelancer A. Carpenter contributed to this article.