Deputies were called to investigate Tuesday after shoppers reported a man wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at the Stafford Marketplace Target.
The man, who is black and is not a Stafford resident, talked with deputies about 2:30 p.m. and claimed he was conducting a social experiment, the Stafford Sheriff's Office reports.
The man was warned on wearing a mask in public and left the scene, the sheriff's office said.
(1) comment
You forgot the part where the man later admits he stole it from the Governor's mansion and will be returning it to its rightful owner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.