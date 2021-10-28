The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating "multiple incidents" at Harmony Middle School this week involving a male student touching other students inappropriately over their clothing.

At the end of the school day Wednesday, the school resource officer learned from school staff that earlier in the day a male student was inappropriately touched over his clothing by another male student in a hallway, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"At this time detectives have determined there are additional male students who were inappropriately touched by the same juvenile," the release said. "Those incidents had not been previously reported to school officials or law enforcement."

The sheriff's office is currently conducting follow-ups with school officials, witnesses and parents, the release said. The sheriff's office did not say whether any charges have been placed.

The report comes days after a 14-year-old Loudoun County high school student charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a schoolmate in a bathroom was found guilty in juvenile court. That case has sparked outrage among parents after the teen was moved to a new school and charged in a second sexual assault case.