The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted two female customers Sunday at the Walmart in Washington Square Plaza.
The first incident occurred at 1:16 p.m. in the curtain aisle of the Walmart in southern Stafford. The victim reported a Hispanic male grabbed her buttocks with both hands and then left the store. The man was described as wearing dark gray sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, blue mask and dark hat and shoes, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The second incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. in the camping aisle of the same Walmart. The victim reported noticing a stranger following her throughout the store. She went in different areas of the store to avoid him, but he continued to follow her, the sheriff's office said.
When she got to the camping aisle, the man threw a towel on her head and grabbed her buttocks. The suspect proceeded to flee the store after the assault.
The suspect description was the same in both assaults. However, during the second assault, the suspect had on a black long sleeve shirt and black hat. The man is believed to have fled the area in a silver SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658-4400.
Residents are reminded to be alert to their surroundings and the people around you. Stay in well lit areas and walk confidently. If you feel you are being followed, notify a store employee or call 911.
