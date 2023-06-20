Deshundra Jefferson upset incumbent Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

Jefferson's victory marked voters’ rejection of Wheeler and in particular her backing of the growing data center industry in the county.

Jefferson, a single mom who lives in Montclair and is a communications professional and former journalist, had 52.3% of the vote with all but provisional ballots to be counted, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. She held a lead of over 1,100 votes out of about 25,000 cast.

On the primary trail, Jefferson challenged what she believes to be rampant and unchecked development, particularly with the rapidly expanding footprint of the data center industry in Prince William backed by Wheeler. Jefferson also ran on concerns of rising crime, rents and property taxes, as well as the county’s tax on meals.

She will face Republican Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a fellow data center opponent, in the November general election. Lawson easily defeated Kenn Knarr Tuesday for the GOP nomination.

“Chair Wheeler has tremendous resources she was putting into his race,” Jefferson said in an interview with InsideNoVa. “And as an incumbent she has a lot of advantages … I am stunned. I am absolutely stunned. This is a very tight race, which shows that Democrats are divided, and it’s going to take a lot of work for me to reach across and unify the party so we can all move forward together in November.”

Through June 8, Wheeler had raised over $330,000 for her reelection campaign, while Jefferson had raised just $66,000.

Wheeler, the at-large chair of the eight-member board, was seeking a second four-year term. Her campaign held an election night watch party at a Mexican restaurant in Lake Ridge with Democratic Virginia Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who won her race. Wheeler made a brief appearance at the event before leaving without giving remarks.

Wheeler did not immediately return requests for comment. During the campaign, she listed improving traffic, investing in schools and attracting business to the area as priorities.

The board’s most controversial decision under Wheeler has been in approving guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.

The board's Democratic majority, led by Wheeler, also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land known as the "Rural Crescent," to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines. Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.

In the past two years, Wheeler has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. She faced an unsuccessful recall effort over financial ties to data center and technology companies.

A former energy consultant, Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. After winning a second term in 1995, Seefeldt lost her reelection bid in 1999. Wheeler, who received 55% of the 2019 vote in a four-way race, had previously unsuccessfully sought the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2011.