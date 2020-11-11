Tysons is weathering the pandemic well and holds the key to recovery for Fairfax County and the Washington region, local leaders said Nov. 10, even though the crystal ball remains “murky” on whether office tenants will return in force.
“We need to double down on our investments and goals,” said Tysons Partnership CEO Sol Glasner during the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Tysons 2050” event.
“The credibility, assets and leverage accumulated positions us to address future challenges,” he added, saying local leaders needed to optimize community engagement.
The chamber held the conference “virtually” this year because of the pandemic, and featured presenters speakers from remote locations and a panel discussion convened at 1st Stage theater in Tysons.
Millions of square feet of office space and about 5,000 residential units have been delivered since the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the new Tysons Comprehensive Plan a decade ago, Glasner said.
The Tysons Partnership has played a role in the urban center’s redevelopment since the plan’s inception, and the group’s mission has been to “tie together what otherwise would be gleaming real-estate projects on their own islands,” he said.
The Tysons Partnership is tackling multiple challenges, including transportation and mobility, affordable housing, green space and “making the place zing” – i.e., making it an attractive, vibrant, lively destination, he said.
Part of Tysons’ appeal will be green space, but Glasner cautioned such areas would look different in the urban center compared with more open outlying areas.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) stressed the need for more affordable and workforce housing. Developers already have proffered 752 such units and the county has approved 4,200 more to be built, she said.
Residential development is the fastest-growing element of Tysons’ transformation and its allure may prove “irresistible” to the public, Glasner said.
Tysons is “truly an economic powerhouse,” generating 7.2 percent of the county’s general-fund revenues and is home to almost 18 percent of its private-sector jobs, Glasner said.
Glasner described the crystal ball as “murky” on whether office tenants would return as before, or rely more heavily on teleworking and smaller offices. Having worked from home since March, he added, “I can’t wait to get back to the office.”
While the pandemic has “inflicted massive uncertainty” about Tysons’ future, Glasner was confident the pandemic and resultant economic downtown would not drastically harm Tysons’ office and retail uses.
Glasner urged event attendees to be patient as Tysons redevelops. “Never forget, cities need time to grow organically,” he said.
Chamber chairman Brenda MacRoberts summed up the situation with both geographical and “Dirty Dancing” references.
“Nobody puts Tysons in a corner,” she said. “I have to say that 2020, in our isolation, has made us aware how connected we are . . . It’s going to take all of us working together to make Tysons a vibrant community where people live, work and play.”
Businesses still are setting up shop in Tysons and the Dulles Corridor, of which Tysons is a part, was the hottest commercial market in the nation in the second quarter of this year, despite the pandemic, said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority about Tysons’ future.
“Character is formed in the crucible of adversity,” Hoskins said. “I’m extraordinarily optimistic.”
