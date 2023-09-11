A number of details have been announced for the 17th annual MPAartfest, which returns to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 1.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with art, music, food and fun.
Recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country, this year’s festival will feature the work of more than 35 visual artists, some of the area's most talented music performers, local food vendors and a variety of children’s activities.
A one-day juried fine art show and sale, MPAartfest transforms McLean Central Park into a landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of artists from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. A complete list of this year’s artists is available on the MPA website.
“MPAartfest celebrates our community and the arts in the beautiful setting of McLean Central Park,” said Lori Carbonneau, executive director of McLean Project for the Arts. “We are so appreciative of our lead community sponsor, the McLean Community Center, and of all the generous community sponsors who help to make this event possible.”
Sponsored by Mars and curated by music director Ken Avis, radio host of Antidote WERA 96.7 FM and a performing musician with the band Veronneau, this year’s performers include: Blues Alley Youth Jazz Orchestra (10 a.m.), Alison Crockett (11 a.m.), Bobby Thompson (noon), Little Red and the Renegades (1 p.m.), The Honey Larks (2 p.m.) and Taisha Estrada (3 p.m.).
Sponsored by BOWA, Deirdre Maull Orthodontics, McLean Community Foundation and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the MPAartfest children’s activity tents will feature a variety of art-based activities and learning stations. Other art highlights include the New Dominion Women’s Club Children’s Art Walk, a juried open-air gallery displaying artwork from local public and private elementary school students.
On the food front, MPAartfest will again feature Café Beret (sponsored by The Mather), where guests can enjoy wine and beer provided by The Wine Outlet. The event will also offer food from a variety of food trucks and eateries, including Rocklands BBQ, Pikoteo, Timber Pizza, Kona Ice and MooThru.
MPAartfest 2023 is presented by the McLean Project for the Arts, with the help of lead community sponsor McLean Community Center and through partnership with Fairfax County Park Authority.
MPAartfest admission is free. Parking will be available at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave.
