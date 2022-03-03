Manassas officials are sharing more details on their attempt to remake Mathis Avenue into a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use corridor serving as a beautified gateway into the city.
Last week, city engineering staff introduced the 30% conceptual design for the corridor, which includes improved landscaping and widened sidewalks along the roughly 0.6-mile stretch of Mathis from Sudley Road to Liberia Avenue.
As of now, the project is partly funded through the city’s capital improvement program, with an estimated total cost of $7.3 million. The hope is that federal grants, which Manassas has already applied for, will cover over $5 million of that cost.
The corridor currently features single travel lanes in both directions, with a two-way left turn lane in the middle. The sidewalk is typically 4 feet wide with a small buffer separating it from the roadway. And in a number of places, particularly along the east side of the corridor, parking lots extend right up to the sidewalk with trees few and far between, offering little refuge from the sun during the warm months. All this, planners say, adds up to a relatively hostile environment for pedestrians and cyclists.
The proposed design would replace the turn lane in the middle of the road with a 13-foot-wide planted median, widen sidewalks to 6 feet and buffer them on both sides with plantings. The median would feature breaks to allow for left turns into businesses along the corridor. In addition, brick crosswalks would be added at three intersections, and decorative street lights would be installed.
Project manager Cody Smith said the city conducted a traffic study of the center turn lane and found that vehicle movement would not be significantly impeded by the changes.
The hope from city planners and politicians is that the redesign of the streetscape will catalyze further investment and redevelopment of much of the corridor, into which the city wants to bring more residential units. Manassas’ 2020 Comprehensive Plan includes a vision for “revitalization” along the corridor that would include mixed uses and increased residential density.
“That Comprehensive Plan does show a mixture of residential, retail development, really a kind of mixed-use development within this project area, understanding that redevelopment is obviously a market-driven issue,” Smith said.
Byron Marshall, property manager for Manassas Shopping Center on Mathis, said he thought the project would greatly improve the corridor’s look, but he is worried about maintenance of the plants. Smith said that because the city would be acquiring the right-of-way needed from the property owners needed for the project, it would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalk buffers and the median.
City engineer John Keenan used Grant Avenue north of Church Street as an example of how the city maintains medians. “I personally think the city puts a lot of effort into maintaining the landscaping in streets across the city, and I guess we could let the evidence speak to that point.”
Smith said the project’s timeline is dependent on the federal money – the recipients of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD grants should be notified in the fall. Assuming funding is in place, it should take about three months to collect feedback, one year to develop a final design and two more years for right-of-way acquisitions and construction.
The city is holding another public meeting March 17 at the Prince William Islamic Center on Mathis.
