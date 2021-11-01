The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two early morning robberies of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Sterling.
Deputies were initially called to the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of W. Church Road around 4 a.m. Monday where the robber entered the store and demanded cash. He removed cash from the registers before fleeing the store, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
As deputies responded to the store and established a perimeter, a second robbery was reported around 4:12 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 46500 block of S. Cottage Road. In that case, the man threatened the cashier before taking money from the registers.
The robber in both cases is described as a Hispanic male, between 5’8” to 6’ tall, with dark facial. He was wearing a blue hooded-style jacket, a dark shirt, and dark pants.
If you have any information regarding the two cases, you are asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.
(1) comment
No neck havin' mf.
