The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Saturday afternoon armed robbery of a Sterling beauty supply store.
Around 12:30 p.m., a man entered the store in the 21000 block of Atlantic Boulevard and began placing merchandise into a bag. When confronted by the clerk, the suspect displayed a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man then left the store with several items and fled the area.
The thief is described as Black and wearing a black jacket with a large white Nike logo on the back, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and a light blue, surgical mask. He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be an older model Honda Accord with Virginia temporary license plates.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
