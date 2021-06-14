Fairfax County police detectives are still searching for 72-year-old Emily Lu, who as last seen June 3 at a Woodbridge grocery store.
Officers responded to Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton on Friday June 4 at 2:26 p.m. after her employer requested a welfare check when she did not show up for work.
Lu’s car was discovered in the driveway with groceries recently purchased from a nearby store. Officers checked the home and spoke with neighbors but were unable to find her. A family member contacted officers that afternoon and provided an address in Belle Haven that Lu frequents. Officers checked the home but did not find her, police said in a news release.
"While searching Lu’s home, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting she may have been harmed inside," police said. "Based on these preliminary investigative findings, her absence from work and the unusual lack of response to family members, detectives believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances."
Lu was last seen at the Aldi at 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on June 3. Lu arrived home but never took all of her groceries inside.
"Our Major Crimes detectives are working tirelessly to determine what led up to Mrs. Lu’s disappearance. They continue to work closely with officers from our Search and Rescue and detectives from our Crime Scene and Cyber and Forensics team. We remain committed to providing her family with answers and want anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist with our investigation.” - Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to help support Lu’s family as we continue to search for her.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.
