Dev Technology Group, an information technology services company that serves the the federal government, will expand in Fairfax County, creating 90 jobs.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion Monday, saying the company, which has corporate headquarters in Reston, will invest $366,000 on 10,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate additional IT and software personnel.
“Dev Technology Group is a Virginia success story that bolsters our booming IT industry while providing critical services for the government and 21st-century jobs for civilians and veterans,” Youngkin said in a news release.
Other officials praised the move.
“When an award-winning technology firm reinvests in the Commonwealth, it sends a clear message that Virginia is a premier location for this competitive industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. Merrick added that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support the company’s employee recruitment and training.
Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology, said the company decided to expand in Fairfax due to the proximity of clients and access to skilled employees, including veterans. “In addition, Northern Virginia is a diverse and inclusive community that allows us to attract and retain people of all backgrounds, which ultimately makes our company stronger and more resilient.”
Founded in 1998, Dev Technology Group delivers information technology services and solutions in support of multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Army National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers, Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the United States Geological Survey, DARPA and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
