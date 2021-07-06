A McLean developer is planning to build twice as many residential units as previously proposed on a piece of Prince William County-owned property.
Castle Rock Partners LLC is seeking to rezone 23.74 acres next to the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas from planned business district to planned mixed-use district.
The rezoning request was initially scheduled for a public hearing at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, but the panel will instead hold a work session on the proposal.
The property is on the northeast side of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, or Va. 234, and University Boulevard, at the entrance to the GMU campus.
The Board of County Supervisors authorized the sale of the property to Innovation Development LLC, which Castle Rock controls, in July 2020.
The original agreement was for $5.17 million and the entire 23.7-acre parcel. The agreement was amended in March to show a reduction in the acreage to 22.3 acres and the price to $4.86 million. The other 1.42 acres was sold to a separate LLC to straighten the property line between the two parcels and allow a straight road onto the development.
The original sale came with a proposal for 744 residential units, 80,000 square feet of retail space, 330,000 square feet of office space and 250 hotel rooms.
The plan before the Planning Commission now is for 1,550 student-housing units, 80 multifamily units and 1.6 million square feet of nonresidential space, including a hotel, retail areas and office space.
According to county estimates, the total build-out will come with an investment of $797 million.
In June, the board authorized a public hearing to amend the sale agreement to extend the termination date to Oct. 31. The hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Per the sale agreement, the county would reimburse Innovation Development LLC its purchase price as related infrastructure was constructed with the development. The infrastructure would come from entrances off Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard.
County staff estimate the final product will generate $8.9 million annually in real estate tax revenue.
The property was assessed this year for tax value at $3.85 million. The parcel was part of a county purchase for $7.8 million in 1997. It’s unclear whether that purchase included more than the 23.74 acres being sold to Innovation Development.
The Board of Supervisors approved a small-area plan in December for 1,700 acres at Innovation Park. The county hopes to turn the entire area into a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use town center with student housing and office space, as well as a shuttle to and from the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station. The plan also proposes a pedestrian bridge crossing Prince William Parkway on University Boulevard and an elementary school in the town center.
The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1 County Court Complex, Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.