A Fauquier County developer wants to bring a little business to Nokesville.
Alarosa LLC of Upperville is requesting to rezone 10.13 acres in Nokesville from agricultural use to neighborhood business district.
The property is behind the Renaissance Montessori School at 12625 Fitzwater Drive. The building used to be Nokesville Elementary School before it was sold to the Montessori school in 2017.
The application, submitted Feb. 15, says that the school’s attendance is capped at 300 students, so much of the property is unused.
The application says the property for the rezoning has “never” been used for agriculture. It envisions a small mix of office and retail space, although a full site plan hasn’t been submitted.
“The result of this rezoning will be to attract new businesses to the Nokesville Core area that are compatible with the overall vision of Nokesville,” the application says. “This rezoning will allow new business uses, some that are currently working out of their home, to relocate to a suitable environment.”
If the rezoning is approved, the company would have to submit a final site plan within one year.
No public meetings have been scheduled on the proposal.
