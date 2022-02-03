A Fairfax developer is announcing plans for a 268,000-square-foot mixed-use project in downtown Fairfax City.
The development by Ox Hill Cos., called City Center West, will pay homage to the city’s historical charm through its design, according to a news release. Located on Main Street, the building will feature a major financial institution, medical offices, restaurants, retailers and luxury condominiums with a projected completion date of 2024.
“City Center West is an improved experience to the Fairfax area '' said Ox Hill Cos. principal Christopher Smith. “Ox Hill Cos. has spent the past four years collaborating with area businesses, residents, and city and county leaders to collectively elevate the communal experience for residents and visitors in the Old Town area.”
The project includes a six-story building with the top four levels dedicated to residential condominiums with 88 luxury units with oversized balconies. The building’s public amenities include underground parking, enclosed bank drive-through lanes, a retail bank branch office and a community plaza. The plaza will be on the corner of Main and West streets, across from the historic courthouse in the center of Old Town. The space will include areas of outdoor restaurant and bar seating, along with seasonal space for public use.
The developer hopes to receive approval from the city this year, with construction and completion of the building by the summer of 2024.
The phase site currently includes a vacant drive-through bank, vacant restaurant and a low-rise office building, all of which would be demolished, according to the Washington Business Journal.
