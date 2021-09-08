Prince William County planners are reviewing a proposal for 237 single-family homes north of Haymarket.
Haymarket Residential LLC wants to rezone 70.6 acres off Lightner Road from agricultural to planned mixed-residential development.
The land is stretched across 14 properties across the street from Mountain View Elementary School. It is near the intersection of Lightner Road and U.S. 15, or James Madison Highway.
Haymarket Residential is registered to Peterson Cos., a Fairfax-based real estate developer.
The application was submitted in 2016 and is being fine-tuned with feedback from county planners.
When the application was initially submitted, Haymarket Residential owned only about 24 of the acres across four properties. The company has since spent about $7.06 million to purchase eight other parcels. The remaining 12.4 acres is owned by William J. McMenamin of Clifton and valued around $1.15 million.
The total acreage proposed for the project was valued this year at $6.4 million.
The detached homes would be on lots of at least 7,000 square feet. The proposal includes corner parks, sidewalks, trails and a greenway.
“One of the design objectives for this development is to create a walkable community that encourages residents to enjoy the provided open space areas,” a presentation provided to staff earlier this year says.
As part of the project, Omland Place, an existing cul-de-sac, would be expanded throughout the development.
Prince William County Public Schools estimated the project would add 165 students to the school system, which the division says it has the capacity to accomodate. The company has agreed to provide $4.97 million to the schools to mitigate the impact.
The company has also agreed to cash contributions for other impacts of the development. The estimated payments include $3.97 million for transportation, $1.33 million for parks and recreation, $249,000 for fire and rescue and $59,000 toward the county’s Housing Preservation and Development Fund.
Part of the property contains a cemetery that will be preserved and surrounded with a 25-foot buffer and include a 15-foot public easement. An archaeological survey of the property would be conducted ahead of construction.
County staff provided their most recent comments on the proposal at the end of July and are awaiting a response. No public meetings have been scheduled.
