Another developer is proposing a potential data center outside of Prince William County’s targeted area for the industry.
But, unlike all the recent ones approved outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, this is one of the first on the county’s eastern end.
Arlington-based Plaza Realty Management Inc. is seeking to rezone 51.67 acres adjacent to Prince William Forest Park from agricultural use to office mid-rise.
The company is also requesting a special-use permit to construct a data center outside of the existing Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
The property is along Dumfries Road, which is Va. 234, near its intersection with Bristow Road. It is in one of several small properties along Dumfries Road that cut into the forest park.
The property is near the western end of the park, which is more than 16,000 acres of protected natural area. The park is the largest protected natural area in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
The proposal is one of the first outside of the overlay district that isn’t in the Haymarket or Gainesville areas.
The overlay district is roughly 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles.
It has become an explosive and ever-growing issue for the county over the past year as officials are conducting a review and considering expanding the district along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential expansion areas, but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
Meanwhile, landowners along Pageland Lane are asking the county to designate more than 2,000 acres for data centers to support potentially 27.6 million square feet of development.
The application, submitted Jan. 6, is short on details about potential construction. Associated drawings don’t show any expected buildings, only the topography of the property.
The application says the project will be compatible with surrounding uses, noting the width of Dumfries Road, the proximity to Interstate 95 and properties on the other side of the road. It does not prominently discuss the neighboring forest park.
The application does indicate it will include 15 acres of landscaping and open space.
No hearings have been scheduled on the proposal.
