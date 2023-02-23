The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association says the company behind the proposed expansion of the development has backed off its moves to close a kayak launch and access to golf cart paths.
Association President KP Lau said earlier this month that The Caruthers Cos. has rescinded its termination notices for the neighborhood amenities effective Feb. 16.
The change came after InsideNoVa published a story on the association’s assertion the company was retaliating over its opposition to the project.
The company, which developed the existing housing in Belmont Bay, wants to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Under a lease with the developer, the association was allowed to use the former cart paths at the Belmont Bay golf course after it closed in 2016 if the association paid for the liability insurance.
The issue is complicated because a retirement community opened in Belmont Bay was incorporated under a different homeowners association known as The Conservancy. Because members of The Conservancy were allowed to use the golf cart path as well, the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association did not feel it was fair for the Belmont Bay association to cover the entirety of the insurance plan.
The Caruthers Cos. sent a letter on Jan. 11 announcing its intention to terminate the lease by March 12. The letter has now been rescinded, according to Lau.
The kayak launch was slated to close at the beginning of April. Caruthers plans to construct a clubhouse and restaurant in the area, including the space occupied by the kayak launch.
Prince William County has not scheduled a public hearing on The Caruthers Cos.’s development application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.