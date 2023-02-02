The development industry pumped $79,137 into reelection campaigns for the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors at the end of last year.
State campaign finance reports covering July 1 through Dec. 31 show a stark shift in the local industry to consolidate behind the incumbent majority as the election year starts.
The five sitting Democrats raised $202,008 in the second half of 2022.
Developers, construction companies and real estate firms account for $57,747 of the fundraising total for the Democrats. Donors connected to the PW Digital Gateway data center complex provided another $21,390 to account in total for about 39% of all fundraising.
In sharp contrast, the two sitting Republicans did not report any contributions in the second half of the year.
It is not unusual for developers to contribute heavily to candidates for local office because land-use decisions affect their bottom line.
The current membership of the Board of Supervisors has collected $496,964 between taking office Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, for their local campaign committees.
Of that total, at least $198,070, or about 40%, has been from developers and those connected to the PW Digital Gateway.
All eight board seats are up for election again this fall.
Digital Gateway ties
All five Democrats received at least one contribution from someone connected to the PW Digital Gateway between voting to approve guidelines for the project on Nov. 2 and the end of the year.
In the second half of 2022, developers and those tied to the digital gateway exclusively contributed to the board’s Democrats. Since taking office, about 39% of all campaign contributions to Democrats have been from the development industry.
For Republicans, the total is about 44%, but GOP Supervisors Yesli Vega and Jeanine Lawson and former Supervisor Pete Candland haven’t reported any contributions from the industry to their local committees since November 2021.
Vega and Lawson unsuccessfully sought congressional office in 2022 and did receive development industry contributions to those campaigns.
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir, the Republican nominee to replace Candland in the Feb. 21 special election in the Gainesville District, reported no contributions from developers.
Democratic candidates Kerensa Sumers (Gainesville), Nate Murphy (Neabsco) and Deshundra Jefferson (At-Large board chair) did not file reports. Democrat Kim Short (Potomac) did not report any developer contributions.
Not just supervisors
Developers have also contributed at least $7,100 to three incumbent School Board members and one current candidate since Jan. 1, 2020.
Candidates are not required to itemize donations of less than $200 on their state campaign finance reports, therefore some developers or landowners could have contributed small amounts that are not detailed.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler reported the most developer contributions in the second half of the year at $34,897. Willie Deutsch, who is running for the Coles District seat on the School Board, was at the low end of those who received contributions with $250.
Other contributions were:
Supervisor Kenny Boddye (Occoquan) - $18,375
Supervisor Andrea Bailey (Potomac) - $14,335
Supervisor Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) - $9,000
School Board member Justin Wilk (Potomac) - $3,000
Supervisor Victor Angry (Neabsco) - $2,530
The totals include donations from those connected to the digital gateway. Contributions from those tied to the project range from $7,635 for Bailey to $50 for Wilk. Other totals were:
Boddye - $5,375
Wheeler - $5,350
Franklin - $2,500
Angry - $1,430
The biggest single donor was RK Realty LLC, which is connected to Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, purchased 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post.
The trust recently sold 196.28 acres in Bristow to J.K. Land Holdings LLC for $48.5 million after the Board of Supervisors approved a data center in the area.
RK Realty gave $10,000 each to Wheeler and Boddye and $1,000 to Franklin. The company has previously donated $10,000 each to Bailey and Angry and former Republican Board Chair Corey Stewart.
(3) comments
Yes, would you like your corruption rare or well done? Well done? Splendid - here's your democrat with a side of woke culture.
This speaks for itself. Democrats bought and paid for by developers, screwing the community and only listening to big money interests. Despicable. Dems are the party of corruption, hate, and division.
Now... hear me out. Maybe Citizens United should be overturned as "contributions" are considered "speech".
Can we get behind that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.