Stanley Martin Homes has temporarily slowed down its plans for a data center near Chris Yung Elementary School.
The company pulled the public hearing for its request to amend the Comprehensive Plan and rezone 269 acres from the agenda for Tuesday’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler said the hearing was postponed to “a date uncertain.”
The company wants to rezone 269 acres off Linton Hall Road from planned mixed residential to light industrial for a 4.2 million-square-foot data center between Manassas and Gainesville.
The company first submitted a rezoning application for the three parcels in early 2020, planning to construct 551 single-family homes.
The board approved that rezoning in March 2020 despite opposition from residents and the Prince William County School Board.
At the time, the property was owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust. Since then, Stanley Martin bought the land for nearly $51.3 million.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said a definite end user hasn’t been determined for the facility, dubbed Devlin Technology Park.
Although the application allows the development to have a data center that is 105 feet tall, it restricts any building within 700 feet of Chris Yung Elementary or Linton Hall and Devlin roads to 80 feet.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the application in July.
Tuesday’s hearing came the day before the Planning Commission was set to hold the first public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway, which calls for 27.6 million square feet of data centers on nearly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane.
Prince William county planning staffers have recommended approval of that project.
Dozens of people on Tuesday protested the digital gateway and the expansion of the data center industry in Prince William County. They called the Devlin Technology Park deferral a small win.
“It’s a win for today,” Vida Carroll of Nokesville said. But, she added, “This proposal will be back.”
Opponents and proponents of various data center proposals in the county have launched personal attacks against each other and elected officials, spawning recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler and a federal lawsuit against Candland.
