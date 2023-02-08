Prince William County supervisors will take time to hammer out the legal repercussions of a seemingly unprecedented last-minute revision to a development proposal.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors unanimously tabled the application for the Devlin Technology Park until March 7.
The action came after the applicant, Stanley Martin Homes, preliminarily agreed to revise its proposed 4.2-million-square-foot data center near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow to include part of a previous residential plan on the property.
The revision was presented by Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan.
“This gives everybody an opportunity to reset this,” he said.
Stanley Martin is asking to rezone 269 acres from planned mixed residential to light industrial zoning.
The company received the existing zoning in early 2020 with a plan to construct 551 single-family homes.
The property would be bisected by an extension of University Boulevard. Boddye recommended retaining the residential zoning on the portion closest to Chris Yung Elementary, partitioned by the road extension, and allowing the data center on the other part.
Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes Northern Virginia division, said the residential portion would support about 135 units. It is unclear how many square feet would be allowed for the reduced data center.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, noted the unusual and unprecedented measure of drastically changing the proposed land use in an application during a meeting.
“It’s just not as easy as it sounds,” she said. “This is a case that is completely changing on face and the board can and possibly should remand it to the commission.”
County Attorney Michelle Robl said if the board were to approve a plan with residential, it would require a recess for all conditions of the rezoning to be rewritten and signed by the applicant before a vote.
Lawson and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said all the required changes were too much for the late hour and planning staff needed time to evaluate the revisions.
“For Christ’s sake, it’s 2:01 in the morning and this is a big request,” Vega said. “To say we’re going to make a decision on this, this morning, does not sound reasonable in my opinion.”
Vega said the on-the-fly nature of the recommendation was “a mess,” but Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said it was an example of compromise.
“When we talk about it and collaborate, it’s never a mess,” she said.
Eighty-one people spoke in a public hearing on the application, with all but four opposing it. Those in favor represented construction unions.
The opposition was worried about the impact of sound, felt it was too close to neighboring residential areas, the buildings were too high and it would decrease property values.
Bill Wright, who lives in Heritage Hunt, said the project would negatively impact the lives of the nearby homeowners.
“Reckless data center development in Northern Virginia is ruining our quality of life,” he said.
Deshundra Jefferson, who is running to unseat Board Chair Ann Wheeler, said the proposal wasn’t compatible with the neighborhood. She said the economic impact wasn’t worth it.
“Data centers only create a handful of permanent jobs and we tax data centers well below neighboring counties,” she said. “Ignore the pretty powerpoints. Is this something that you want in your backyard? … This isn’t about jobs or revenue. It’s about protecting people and their communities.”
The board tabled the vote until its March 7 meeting.
Just an observation, but when the BOCS was comprised of mostly men, they didn't talk into the wee hours of the morning. Again, just an observation, not casting stones.
