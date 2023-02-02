Prince William County supervisors will consider a 4.2-million-square-foot data center near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow next week.
The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request from Stanley Martin Homes at its meeting Tuesday. Stanley Martin wants to rezone 269 acres from planned mixed residential to light industrial zoning.
The company first submitted a rezoning application for the three parcels in early 2020, planning to construct 551 single-family homes.
The board approved that rezoning in March 2020 despite opposition from residents and the Prince William County School Board.
At the time, the property was owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust. Since then, Stanley Martin has acquired the land for nearly $51.3 million.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said a definite user hasn’t been determined for the facility, dubbed Devlin Technology Park.
Although the application allows the development to have a data center that is 105 feet tall, it restricts any building within 700 feet of Chris Yung Elementary or Linton Hall and Devlin roads to 80 feet.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the application in July 2022.
The project was originally scheduled for a public hearing in September, but was pulled at Stanley Martin’s request.
The proposal is one of at least 13 data center proposals that have been submitted to the county since April 2021 requiring approval from the Board of County Supervisors.
Those projects represent roughly 33.03 million square feet of data centers, more than all operating in Loudoun County, on 2,669 acres. This total does not include two projects that did not indicate a square footage or any developments planned on land already zoned for data centers.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Those who want to participate in the public hearing virtually must sign up by 5 p.m. Monday at pwcgov.granicusideas.com.
