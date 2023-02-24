Two major county development proposals are being put on the shelf, at least for now.
On Feb. 21, representatives for Stanley Martin wrote the Prince William County planning office and Board of Supervisors requesting deferrals on the Kline Farm and Devlin Technology Park proposals, saying the developer needed time “to explore proposal alternatives.”
According to the letters, the developer’s representatives said Stanley Martin understood that changes to the projects would trigger another round of hearings at the county’s Planning Commission, which recommended approval on both projects.
“On behalf of our client, Stanley Martin Companies, we respectfully request that the Board of County Supervisors public hearings for the Line Property rezoning and special use permits not be scheduled at this time,” Compton & Duling planner Sherman Patrick wrote on Tuesday. “The applicant would like additional time to explore proposal alternatives and understands that re-hearing by the Planning Commission will be necessary.”
The Devlin rezoning in Bristow would allow for a 4.2-million-square-foot data center on 269 acres currently zoned as planned mixed residential. Stanley Martin first proposed building 551 single-family homes on the three parcels, but then purchased them outright for over $50 million and switched gears to a data center.
At Kline Farm, the developer has been seeking approval for versions of its current 240-townhome development for six years. The most recent proposal, which won recommendation from the Planning Commission in December, would also include a drive-thru pharmacy, a drive-thru restaurant, a self-storage facility and baseball fields that could be used as the future home for the Greater Manassas Baseball League. Those amenities and the homes would be built on 55 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway, Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road, just outside the Manassas city limits.
Neither of the two letters sent Tuesday – one for Kline Farm and the other for Devlin – say when the developer plans to be back with changes to their proposals.
(1) comment
Translation. There is an election coming up and they want to ensure dems keep control. Then they will offer the proposal again which will pass.
