The $4 million Dewey’s Creek stream restoration project, stretching 6,400 linear feet between Route 1 and Possum Point Road, is wrapping up after three years of work.
The creek is along the eastern boundary between the town of Dumfries and Prince William County. The $4 million project is designed to control flooding and reduce the pollution that can get into the local waterways that eventually empty into the Potomac River and finally into the Chesapeake Bay.
Because Prince William is in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, the county is required by federal law to control the amount of nutrients, sediment and other pollution going into its waterways.
Ben Eib, Prince William Public Works Department engineering manager, said, “We’ve got specific targets in terms of the amounts of phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment we have to remove. We’ve always had stream restoration as a practice to try and keep the sediment from getting into the Potomac, but recently it’s been more emphasized.”
While the federal government mandates that states and local jurisdictions meet their goals, it does not necessarily fund the projects.
Prince William environmental engineer Tom Dombrowski said the county has secured matching grants to pay about half the costs of restoring streams across the county, including Dewey’s Creek.
Stream restorations, which are major construction projects, include the reconnection of the stream to its floodplain. The floodplain collects suspended sediment and nutrients and stores potential floodwaters. The floodplain reconnection helps protect Possum Point Road Culvert Crossing from flooding. If Possum Point Road floods, people who live along the road and work at the Dominion Energy Plant have no way in or out, and emergency vehicles are blocked as well, the county said.
The stream stabilization also prevents erosion of streambanks that could erode and undercut and damage infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, and structures near the streams. Additionally, streambank stabilization prevents nitrogen and phosphorus from washing into the stream.
Restored streams, and the land surrounding them, also provide habitats for aquatic and land-dwelling wildlife. The area of construction is replanted with trees, grasses and other plants that were removed to build the project.
