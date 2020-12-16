Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that third-party logistics provider, DHL Supply Chain, is investing $72 million to establish a state-of-the-art distribution center in Stafford County.
Located at the southeast corner of Exit 140 at Courthouse Road and Interstate 95, DHL will construct a new 500,000-square-foot high-bay facility, integrated with high-tech equipment for material handling, Stafford County said in a news release. The facility will serve the Mid-Atlantic region. Stafford County and Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 577 new jobs.
“On behalf of our entire board, we are eager and excited to have DHL invest in Stafford, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them in our community,” county Board of Supervisors Chair Meg Bohmke said in a statement.
John Holden, Stafford's Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said the county is now recognized as a “last-mile” destination for warehouse distribution and advanced manufacturing.
