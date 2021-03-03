DHL Express has opened a drive-up, mobile pop-up retail store outside Potomac Mills mall. The 2,200-cubic-feet mobile DHL ServicePoint is near the intersection of Fall River Way and Potomac Mills Circle.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an unprecedented increase in international shipping in the area, and we continue to explore ways to adapt and offer an even safer shipping experience for our customers,” said Chet Paul, SVP of Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “With the addition of this unique model in Woodbridge, customers will now be able to complete all transactions without having to leave their car. The DHL ServicePoint is part of our overall retail strategy to be closer and more accessible to consumers.”
The new unit is the second location in the greater Washington D.C. area. In July 2019, DHL Express experienced an influx of traffic when it opened the first-of-its-kind mobile pop-up store in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Customers can drive up to the window or go into the store, where DHL can process shipments to U.S destinations as well as any of the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes are available at the mobile unit.
In response to social-distancing concerns, this DHL ServicePoint also offers Call Ahead service (labels and packaging are ready when the customer arrives to reduce wait time) and an easy-access service window.
To create this mobile DHL ServicePoint location, DHL worked in collaboration with Flexetail, a designer and builder of mobile shops.
In addition to these new company-owned stores, there over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores within the U.S. market. For more information, see www.dhl-usa.com/express
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.