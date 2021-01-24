Retired military veteran Mark Klawitter recently inked a development deal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to bring a franchise to Dale City.
“As a lot of folks are still not comfortable dining around other people, I wanted to give guests the opportunity to enjoy true Texas-style barbecue through the convenience of carryout and delivery,” said Klawitter, a former Army sergeant major.
Klawitter was still scouting locations and didn't have a confirmed address earlier this month.
Dickey’s franchise discounts available to former service members is one of several factors that attracted Klawitter to the barbecue concept.
“Dale City is a very diverse community and I look forward to serving my neighbors and giving gu
Dickey’s restaurants are rooted in Texas-style cuisine and feature a southern menu of slow-smoked meats and classic sides. All meats are smoked on-site over a wood-burning pit and accompanied by family-recipes passed down for three generations.
For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
