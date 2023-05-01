Officials with QTS Realty Trust Inc., one of two data center companies aiming to develop the proposed PW Digital Gateway, provided a glimpse Friday into the scale of their proposed portion of the project, saying they plan to construct approximately 16 buildings over about 850 acres.
Company representatives also said they’re hoping to go before the Prince William County Board of Supervisors prior to the body’s August recess.
There’s no guarantee that timeline will fall into place, however. Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, a proponent of the development that proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane, said she's unsure when the project will be held for a vote.
"My understanding is we are still in the middle of the process. I have not looked at their most recent submissions and have no comment on it," she told InsideNoVa via text message Friday.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors in November approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. Still, the companies – QTS and Compass Datacenters – must secure rezonings for their data center projects to come to fruition.
QTS on Friday released the most comprehensive iteration to date of their proposal, which company officials said was drawn up in response to comments from county officials on previous versions of the plan. It details the company’s intentions to consider the area’s cultural, historical and environmental resources in constructing data centers. The plan outlines a proposed 3.5-mile walking trail network to make recreational use of the land surrounding the project. Renderings of two and three-story data center facades were also shown.
Additionally, the plans show Pageland Lane's expansion from its current two lanes to four lanes.
Officials outlined efforts to appease adversaries of the project who live in the neighboring Heritage Hunt subdivision. Opponents argue the development would disrupt their neighborhood with noise and unsightly concrete structures.
QTS representatives said they’re committed to maintaining 34 acres of forest area to separate data centers from properties in Heritage Hunt. Officials said there would be 900 feet separating the nearest home from the gateway, and they hope in the near future to meet with the Heritage Hunt residents opposed to the project.
Still, the new details appear unlikely to sway the opposition.
"I don’t know that there’s anything that’s going to persuade us,” said Bill Wright, one of the leading voices against the PW Digital Gateway. “We’re never going to embrace this project. So if QTS wants to know what’s going to make us roll over and accept this thing, the answer is nothing.”
"Officials said there would be 900 feet separating the nearest home from the gateway". That humming is going to so loud. Those poor people, I can't imagine the stress they are going through right now about these huge monster building right next to their retirement homes. It's already been proven that the noise that comes from these data could be a psychological nuisance therefore a possible health risk for some because of the constant humming. I hope something can still be done not only for them but for the Occoquan, the environment & everything these monsters want to break in the crescent! Disgusting.
