Miami-based CMX CineBistro has opened its first combination dine-in restaurant and movie theater in the D.C. region — CMX CineBistro, at Tysons Galleria.
The menu is served both in-theater and at the CMX Stone Sports Bar in the lobby.
CMX calls the menus at its theaters chef-driven, and includes dishes like blackened salmon with roasted garlic mash, artichoke cakes with Old Bay rémoulade, burgers and chicken bowls. The bar is staffed by mixologists.
“It all starts with a really strong, inspired menu,” said Guy Austin, vice president of CMX film operations. “We then combine the dining with a high-end movie theater experience. That technology includes laser projectors and D-Box haptic motion technology in one of our screens, all of which help ensure a truly immersive cinematic experience.”
Haptic motion technology creates a feeling of touch by applying forces and vibrations.
The leather recliners include a swivel tray and dimmable reading light.
Current showings at the eight-screen Tysons Galleria CineBistro include:
- “80 For Brady”
- “Knock at the Cabin”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Avatar The Way of the Water”
- “Puss in Boots”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Everything Everywhere all at Once”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
CMX also operates CMX Village 14 in Leesburg.
