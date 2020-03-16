On Monday, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, issued a video message to the faithful in the diocese in response to the coronavirus.
In the video, Bishop Burbidge announced that the public celebration of all Masses in the Diocese is suspended until further notice.
"Please know I am aware of how the spread and growing concerns of the coronavirus are impacting all of you," he said. "Many are teleworking, schools are canceled, travel is restricted, and we have taken extraordinary precautions in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus within our parishes, schools, ministries and charities."
After President Trump on Monday recommended limited gatherings to 10 people or less, Burbidge decided to suspend all masses.
"Suspending masses may safeguard our physical health, but I understand that our spiritual health must also be maintained to the best of our ability," he said. "For that reason I have asked our pastors to keep our churches open to the public, so that those who choose to pray, are welcome to do so in the presence of our Eucharistic Lord, while keeping a safe distance from one another and not exceeding the 10-person limit."
For additional information, contact Amber Roseboom, Director of Media Relations, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, at 571-215-8731 or Amber.Roseboom@arlingtondiocese.org.
