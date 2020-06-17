Twenty-two people were displaced overnight when fire ripped through an apartment in Sudley Crossing off Gambril Road in Manassas.
Fire crews arrived at 3:39 a.m. to find fire in the attic and through the roof of the building in the 10800 block of Gambril Drive.
A second alarm was requested and the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, Prince William fire and rescue said in a news release. No injuries were reported.
A total of 14 adults and 8 children were displaced by the incident. All were assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Building Official has posted the property unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal's Office has determined the cause of the fire to be improper discarded smoking material on an exterior balcony.
