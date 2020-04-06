Five people were displaced Saturday after a two-alarm house fire on Village Center Drive in Centreville.
Fire crews were called at 9:04 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the garage of the two-story, single-family home, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A second alarm was requested bringing additional units from Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue. The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries, the release said.
Five occupants were home at the time of the fire. All occupants self-evacuated. The fire was discovered when the homeowner heard a loud noise in the garage and found fire throughout. Smoke detectors were present but did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks, the release said.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $112,500.
