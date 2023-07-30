Capt. Nakia Cooper, a native of Manassas and the commanding officer of USS Wasp (LHD1), has had an impactful and successful Navy career. But being a commander of a Navy ship wasn’t something he expected.
Cooper was a dedicated athlete at Osbourn High School. He tried football, wrestling and track and field and was inspired by the coaches that led him along the way.
“I had some pretty influential leaders in my life in Manassas, and they were all coaches of mine. So all I ever wanted to do was play football and be a P.E. teacher and coach,” Cooper said.
When he went to West Virginia University, he pursued a degree in physical education teaching. But as Cooper was nearing graduation, a friend who had gone through the officer program asked him whether he would be interested in joining the Navy.
“I said I’d certainly consider it because the way I looked at it, it would give me an opportunity to see the world and travel a little bit and do it for four years and then go back to my degree and go get a job as a P.E. teacher for the rest of my career,” Cooper said.
But the following years didn’t exactly follow that plan. After taking the entry test, Cooper was picked up as a Surface Warfare Officer. Once he graduated college with a bachelor’s of science in physical education, he was shipped to Pensacola, Fla., for Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an officer. He later attended the Naval War College, where he earned a master of arts in national security affairs.
Before Cooper knew it, he was fully into a Navy career.
His first assignment was onboard USS Carter Hall in 1999. During that tour, Cooper served as the gunnery protection officer and was selected to remain onboard as the ship’s navigator after his first assignment.
After completing Department Head School in Newport, R.I., he was assigned as the operations officer of the USS Ashland. While onboard, he completed an Arabian Gulf deployment in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. After his departure from Ashland, Cooper commanded the USS Squall and USS Firebolt.
Once he completed his command tour, Cooper attended the Naval War College, followed by a tour at the Pentagon as part of the headquarters staff for the Department of the Navy.
He was then assigned as the administration officer for Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, and was later an operational analyst with the Joint and Coalition Operational Analysis division. In August 2016, Cooper became the commanding officer of the USS Oak Hill after serving as the executive officer onboard.
From March 2018 to January 2020, Cooper was executive assistant to Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and then served as deputy director until September 2020.
His awards throughout his service include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal.
Cooper, who currently lives in Virginia Beach, assumed the role of commanding officer of the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, in March 2022. He was among the 2,400 sailors who were recognized during Fleet Week in New York City over Memorial Day weekend this year.
“It’s awesome to be able to tell the story of this little kid who all he wanted to do was coach in Virginia,” he said, “and now I get to coach on the grand scale.”
(1) comment
Proof positive that it does not matter what you study in college, as few people actually work in their majors, it only matters that you finished (and then move to where the jobs are).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.