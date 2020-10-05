An Arlington man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after DNA evidence linked him to the rape of a lifeguard in Fairfax County in 2014.
The rape occurred on Aug. 1, 2014 when the victim was working as a lifeguard in the area of Yarling Court in Fairfax County.
The rapist entered the pool, displayed a firearm, and used zip ties to bound the victim’s hands together. He then injected the victim with Ketamine, an anesthesia drug that induces a trance-like state, and sexually assaulted her, according to police.
Evidence was collected from the crime scene and submitted to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The results of the analysis were positive for Ketamine being present as well as the presence of an unknown male DNA.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau investigated the case thoroughly and continued to do so throughout the years.
In 2016, a similar sexual assault occurred in the City of Alexandria. Evidence was also collected in this case and submitted to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The foreign DNA in both cases were linked, confirming the same unknown male suspect committed both sexual assaults.
Alexandria City Police submitted the linked evidence to Parabon NanoLabs for genetic genealogy analysis, leading to Jesse Bjerke, 39, who was a nurse at the time.
Bjerke was arrested in February 2019 by Alexandria City Police for charges that occurred in their jurisdiction, police said.
In March, Bjerke was indicted in Fairfax County on charges of rape, object sexual penetration, abduction with intent to defile, and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Fairfax County transferred venue to Alexandria City Circuit Court for a joint plea agreement and sentencing.
On Oct. 2, Bjerke was sentenced to serve 65 years in prison, 35 years for the Alexandria City sexual assault and 30 years for the Fairfax County sexual assault.
Major Ed O’Carroll, the Bureau Commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes shared a statement moments after the plea was accepted by the court,
“The detectives assigned to the 2014 sexual assault case always strived for justice and closure for the victim," said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, the Bureau Commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. "The arrest of Bjerke and his plea ... are examples of using advanced science technology, regional law enforcement partnerships and solid detective-work to solve a horrific and disturbing crime nearly six years later. Our detectives never give up and I’m proud of their dedicated efforts on this case and all our others.”
Detectives from Fairfax County and Alexandria City continued to work together to ensure both cases were successfully prosecuted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.