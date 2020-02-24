A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested Friday night after DNA evidence linked him to the sexual assault of a juvenile last September, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives say the suspect, Fran S. Rossel Aramayo, offered the victim a ride to school on Sept. 30 in the area of W. Laurel Avenue in Sterling. The teenage victim was familiar with the suspect and accepted the ride due to the rainy weather. As the suspect drove her to school he propositioned the victim, groped her, and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Following the assault the victim was dropped off at school and she reported the attack to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office later that same day.
Through the course of the investigation the suspect was located, and evidence was collected to include DNA as part of a search warrant, the news release said.
DNA evidence returned from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab positively connected the suspect to the sexual assault.
Rossel Aramayo was arrested Friday night and charged with object sexual penetration and sexual battery, the sheriff's office said. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
