Police have made an arrest in a knifepoint rape 35 years ago at a gas station in Woodbridge.
The crime happened Dec. 19, 1987 at 11:55 p.m., at a former service station on U.S. 1 near Occoquan Road. A store clerk, then 50 years old, went to use the restroom and was followed by a stranger who bound and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
After the attack, the suspect fled the business and was never found. The case was transferred to the police department's cold case squad in 2021.
"New investigative leads were followed through advancements in DNA/genealogical testing and research," Perok said in a news release.
Through a private lab, DNA was retested and a profile was recently recovered leading to a family now residing in Florida, he said.
During the investigation, new DNA was obtained from possible matches and compared to evidence collected at the time of the incident.
"Ultimately, a suspect was developed and confirmed through advancements in forensic methods," Perok said.
The suspect lived in the area at the time of the attack.
Earlier this month, in consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, charges were obtained against the man, who was a juvenile at the time.
He was arrested June 14 in Putnam County, Florida where he will remain incarcerated until extradited to Virginia.
Detectives charged him with rape and abduction with intent to defile, but are not releasing his name because he was a juvenile when the offenses occurred.
