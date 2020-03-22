The Department of Defense on Sunday reported the death of a Crystal City-based contractor who had been hospitalized with coronavirus.
It was unclear if the contractor's death is the same fatal case reported by the Fairfax County Health Department on Saturday, but there has been only one coronavirus death reported so far in Northern Virginia.
The contractor worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and passed away on March 21.
"The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital," the DoD release said. "Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus."
The spaces in DSCA where the individual worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance when he tested positive and the person's co-workers have been teleworking.
"The Department remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and our civilian co-workers," the release said.
